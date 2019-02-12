Webinars

How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members
Marketing

Max Baumann Max Baumann
Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
90 Min
Speaker:
Max Baumann
Language:
English
Originally aired Feb 12, 2019

We’ve all encountered people who control the conversation in a seemingly effortless way. They’re able to raise money or close sales deals with the power of their charisma. Some people believe it’s just a God-given gift, but the good news is that there are proven ways to increase your power of influence. And by learning these techniques, you'll improve your sales, get more investment and become a stronger leader within your team.

Key takeaways:

  • Use the 7 Principles of Influence to increase your selling ability
  • Framework for preparing for investor and sales meetings
  • Become more charismatic by combining strength with warmth
  • Leverage storytelling to create a pitch that sticks in long-term memory

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Max Baumann

Max Baumann

Max Baumann is an established serial entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry, having founded three successful companies: Bear Brands LLC, in 2017; Basemakers LLC, in 2015; and The Chill Group, Inc., in 2010. Max is currently focused on Bear Brands, makers of award-winning BEAR POWERFOODS® keto-friendly meal shakes. Max is also the current CEO of Basemakers, LLC, a retail sales organization for over 50 food and beverage companies such as Health-Ade Kombucha, RXBar and Bulletproof. Max founded his first business, The Chill Group, Inc., makers of the makers of JUST CHILL® beverages, at the age of 21. JUST CHILL pioneered a new subcategory of beverages, aiming to reduce stress and enhance mood without causing drowsiness. The Chill Group was acquired for a premium in August 2018 by Life on Earth, Inc. Max was selected for LA Business Journal’s ‘20 in their 20s’ and also been featured on the TODAY ShowWall Street Journal, Fox Business, CNN, Wharton@Work, and more. He resides in Venice, California and in his spare time, you can find him surfing along the Pacific coast. Baumann received his CPD in General Management from Wharton’s Executive Education program in April 2014 and is a currently the youngest Wharton Fellow.

