Originally aired Feb 12, 2019 We’ve all encountered people who control the conversation in a seemingly effortless way. They’re able to raise money or close sales deals with the power of their charisma. Some people believe it’s just a God-given gift, but the good news is that there are proven ways to increase your power of influence. And by learning these techniques, you'll improve your sales, get more investment and become a stronger leader within your team. Key takeaways: Use the 7 Principles of Influence to increase your selling ability

Framework for preparing for investor and sales meetings

Become more charismatic by combining strength with warmth

Leverage storytelling to create a pitch that sticks in long-term memory

About This Webinar

