Originally aired Feb 12, 2019

We’ve all encountered people who control the conversation in a seemingly effortless way. They’re able to raise money or close sales deals with the power of their charisma. Some people believe it’s just a God-given gift, but the good news is that there are proven ways to increase your power of influence. And by learning these techniques, you'll improve your sales, get more investment and become a stronger leader within your team.

Key takeaways: