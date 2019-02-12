How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members Using the 7 Principles of Influence, you'll discover how to increase your selling ability and leverage charisma to forge new genuine partnerships.
Originally aired Feb 12, 2019
We’ve all encountered people who control the conversation in a seemingly effortless way. They’re able to raise money or close sales deals with the power of their charisma. Some people believe it’s just a God-given gift, but the good news is that there are proven ways to increase your power of influence. And by learning these techniques, you'll improve your sales, get more investment and become a stronger leader within your team.
Key takeaways:
- Use the 7 Principles of Influence to increase your selling ability
- Framework for preparing for investor and sales meetings
- Become more charismatic by combining strength with warmth
- Leverage storytelling to create a pitch that sticks in long-term memory
