How to Create a Compact Marketing Plan
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Workshops
60 Min
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
English
Originally aired May 28, 2019

In this session, entrepreneurs will work on developing a compact marketing plan for their businesses. A marketing plan is a tool used to lay out the strategy for your marketing activities. This workshop will break the daunting task of creating a marketing plan into bite-sized chunks, providing you with a useful tool to identify, attract and take care of your target customers.

We'll work on outlining your business' target market, craft your message to them and identify how you'll reach them. Next, we'll outline your lead capture system and pinpoint your lead nurturing and conversion strategy. After that, we'll discuss customer retention, including your plan for delivering exceptional customer service, increasing customer lifetime value and asking for referrals. We'll also break each area down into action steps to execute each phase.

You'll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, an author, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor, and Vice Provost of Strayer University's Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program, and utilize a worksheet to help create your own compact marketing plan.

Key Takeaways:

  • Pinpointing your Target Market and refining your message to them
  • Developing a plan for lead capture and nurture
  • The creation of a compact marketing plan

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Author, Speaker, Entrepreneurship/Motivational Coach, Personal Branding Mentor, Higher Ed. Executive

Charlene Walters is an executive and Business and Branding mentor who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She enjoys combining her knowledge and love of Marketing/Branding with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies. Charlene is also the author of Own Your Other a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and coach and to others.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and video/script/curriculum development. She has created and taught numerous Business/Marketing courses and workshops, and has also held a variety of Sales, Management and Marketing roles at startups and larger corporations.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University. Her doctoral research involved Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzing why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two.

