How to Foster Work-Life Balance as an Entrepreneur
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Workshops
60 Min
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
English
Originally aired Jun 04, 2019

In this session, you'll formulate a plan to help you foster work-life balance as an entrepreneur. Since entrepreneurs can easily become overloaded, this workshop will help you streamline, prioritize and schedule your time, so you're more productive while working on business tasks and able to have time for the other things that are important in your life.

Using the provided worksheet, you'll identify key stakeholders and pinpoint how you can gain their support for your plan. You'll create rules and boundaries associated with your key work-life balance goals. Next, you'll identify the main distractions and other productivity killers and formulate a strategy on how to eliminate them. You'll also strategize and outline plans related to your overall health and well being. You'll then pinpoint time-sucking areas that you may be able to outsource or get help with. Finally, you'll work on a schedule to help make your work-life balance goals a reality.

You'll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, an author, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor, and Vice Provost of Strayer University's Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program, and utilize a worksheet to help put these plans into action.

Key Takeaways:

  • Identify work-life balance goals
  • Develop strategies to de-clutter your time
  • Create your own plan for work-life balance

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Author, Speaker, Entrepreneurship/Motivational Coach, Personal Branding Mentor, Higher Ed. Executive

Charlene Walters is an executive and Business and Branding mentor who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She enjoys combining her knowledge and love of Marketing/Branding with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies. Charlene is also the author of Own Your Other a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and coach and to others.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and video/script/curriculum development. She has created and taught numerous Business/Marketing courses and workshops, and has also held a variety of Sales, Management and Marketing roles at startups and larger corporations.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University. Her doctoral research involved Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzing why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two.

