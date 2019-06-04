How to Foster Work-Life Balance as an Entrepreneur Streamline, prioritize and schedule your time, so you're more productive when working on business tasks.
Originally aired Jun 04, 2019
In this session, you'll formulate a plan to help you foster work-life balance as an entrepreneur. Since entrepreneurs can easily become overloaded, this workshop will help you streamline, prioritize and schedule your time, so you're more productive while working on business tasks and able to have time for the other things that are important in your life.
Using the provided worksheet, you'll identify key stakeholders and pinpoint how you can gain their support for your plan. You'll create rules and boundaries associated with your key work-life balance goals. Next, you'll identify the main distractions and other productivity killers and formulate a strategy on how to eliminate them. You'll also strategize and outline plans related to your overall health and well being. You'll then pinpoint time-sucking areas that you may be able to outsource or get help with. Finally, you'll work on a schedule to help make your work-life balance goals a reality.
You'll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, an author, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor, and Vice Provost of Strayer University's Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program, and utilize a worksheet to help put these plans into action.
Key Takeaways:
- Identify work-life balance goals
- Develop strategies to de-clutter your time
- Create your own plan for work-life balance
