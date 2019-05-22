Webinars

How to Get Media Coverage
Originally aired May 22, 2019

Every entrepreneur wants press, but few understand how to reach out to a reporter and frame their story in a way that'll get attention. Journalists are like customers and investors: Before reaching out to them, you must understand what they want and how you can provide it. In this workshop, Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer digs into his career -- and his inbox! -- to provide a useful and revealing guide to what journalists think, what they're looking for, and how to develop a press strategy that really works.

Key Takeaways:

  • Understand how a journalist thinks and what they’re looking for
  • Strategize the media attention that will be most valuable to you
  • Write better pitch emails

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Jason Feifer

Editor-in-Chief
Jason Feifer is the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and the host of two podcasts: Problem Solvers, about entrepreneurs solving unexpected problems in their business, and Pessimists Archive  a history of unfounded fears of innovation. He’s @heyfeifer on Twitter and Instagram.

