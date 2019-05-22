Originally aired May 22, 2019

Every entrepreneur wants press, but few understand how to reach out to a reporter and frame their story in a way that'll get attention. Journalists are like customers and investors: Before reaching out to them, you must understand what they want and how you can provide it. In this workshop, Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer digs into his career -- and his inbox! -- to provide a useful and revealing guide to what journalists think, what they're looking for, and how to develop a press strategy that really works.

Key Takeaways: