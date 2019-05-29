Webinars

Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges in 30 Days to Become a Leader You Would Follow
Scott Miller
Workshops
60 Min
Scott Miller
English
Originally aired May 29, 2019

Scott Miller knows what it’s like to fail. He was demoted from his first leadership position after only three weeks in the role, just one of several messy management experiences and missteps from his more than 20-year career with training and consulting firm FranklinCovey.

Scott’s not alone; everyone fails. But what sets him apart is his transparency and willingness to openly share his shortcomings and mistakes. He also shares the principles and practices that can build one’s leadership skills and abilities -- those that helped him -- from those of an imperfect leader to C-Suite level. If you weren’t perfectly groomed for leadership, are a bit of a “management mess,” a maverick, lack experience and training, or need a reminder on how to be a leader everyone wants to follow, this fireside chat is for you.

Key Takeaways:

  • Lead difficult conversations and celebrate success
  • Inspire trust, actively listen, and challenge paradigms
  • Put the right people in the right roles
  • Create a clear and actionable vision for your team
  • Accomplish your organization’s Wildly Important Goals®
  • Get the right results -- in the right way

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Scott Miller

Entering his twenty-third year with FranklinCovey, Scott Miller serves as the executive vice president of thought leadership. He is the host of the FranklinCovey-sponsored FranklinCovey On Leadership With Scott Miller, a weekly leadership webcast, podcast, and newsletter that features interviews with renowned business titans, authors, and thought leaders and is distributed to more than five million business leaders worldwide. He is also the host of the weekly radio program Great Life, Great Career With Scott Miller on iHeartRadio’s KNRS 105.9. This radio program and podcast provide insight and strategies drawn from FranklinCovey’s leadership principles and from Miller’s career and personal life experience to assist listeners in becoming more effective as business leaders and to improve their personal performance. Additionally, Miller authors a weeklyleadership column for Inc. magazine.


Miller leads the strategy, development, and publication of FranklinCovey’s bestselling books and thought leadership, which provide the framework for the company’s world-renowned content and solutions. He is the author of FranklinCovey’s Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to Become the Leader You Would Follow (Mango Media). He is also co-authoring Everyone Deserves A Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team, scheduled to be released in October 2019 (Simon & Schuster).


In his previous roles as executive vice president of business development and chief marketing officer, Miller led the global transformation of FranklinCovey’s brand to match the transformation of the company itself. Prior to that, as general manager of client facilitation services, he worked with thousands of clients and client facilitators in numerous markets in over thirty countries. He has presented to hundreds of audiences across every industry, and loves to share his unique journey as an unfiltered leader thriving in today’s highly filtered corporate culture.


Miller joined Covey Leadership Center in 1996 as a client partner with the education division, which focused on serving K–12 schools and higher education. He also served as the general manager of FranklinCovey’s central region for six
years in Chicago.


Miller began his professional career in 1992 with the Disney Development Company (the real estate development division of Walt Disney Company) as a founding member of the development team that designed the town of Celebration, Florida.

