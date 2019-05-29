Originally aired May 29, 2019

Scott Miller knows what it’s like to fail. He was demoted from his first leadership position after only three weeks in the role, just one of several messy management experiences and missteps from his more than 20-year career with training and consulting firm FranklinCovey.

Scott’s not alone; everyone fails. But what sets him apart is his transparency and willingness to openly share his shortcomings and mistakes. He also shares the principles and practices that can build one’s leadership skills and abilities -- those that helped him -- from those of an imperfect leader to C-Suite level. If you weren’t perfectly groomed for leadership, are a bit of a “management mess,” a maverick, lack experience and training, or need a reminder on how to be a leader everyone wants to follow, this fireside chat is for you.

Key Takeaways: