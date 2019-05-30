Originally aired May 30, 2019

Have you considered, or are currently making money from, your knowledge and experiences as a consultant? Would you like more control over your finances and schedule by finding the best way to monetize your background? It doesn't matter if you haven’t started or have a business already; this series of workshops is all about getting paid well for your skills. Discover how you can design a business around your life, as opposed to designing your life around your business.

During session 2, we'll discuss best practices for identifying and pitching clients. We'll also walk through how to create proposals that convert.

Key Takeaways:

Discover how to identify your audience and their needs

Learn best practices for prospecting without sounding too salesy

Learn how to quickly write proposals that convert

Understand how to manage expectations and client communication

