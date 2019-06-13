Webinars

Franchising Best Practices and Growth Strategies
Running a Business

Franchising Best Practices and Growth Strategies

Rick Grossmann Rick Grossmann
Start Your Free Trial
For unlimited access,
click here to learn more about Entrepreneur Insider.

Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Rick Grossmann
Language:
English
Originally aired Jun 13, 2019

Rick Grossmann, author of Entrepreneur's Franchise Bible, will unpack the franchise industry's best practices and some of his proprietary growth and operational strategies. This session is appropriate for franchisors as well as individuals who want to franchise a business or purchase a franchise.

Mr. Grossmann will include stories and case studies from his current portfolio of franchise clients for real-world applications. Rick serves as an executive coach to a variety of franchise executives and franchise owners across the country. His goal is always to increase efficiencies and profitability by applying Franchise Bible fundamentals such as the "Upside Down Pyramid" and "Three Lens" strategies.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover how franchise leadership will determine the success of a franchise organization.
  • Learn how the proper implementation of best practices and strategies increases profits and franchise owner satisfaction.
  • Understand why organizations need to appeal to the millennial generation to continue to grow and thrive.
  • Discover why franchise organizations need to evolve with changes in the market place.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Author - Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise Bible - CEO Franchise Hub/Vet Starter
Rick Grossmann is the author of Franchise Bible (Entrepreneur Press®, 201) a leading franchise industry expert with over 20 years of experience in helping both franchisors and franchisees grow their businesses. A successful franchisor himself, Rick developed a high tech/high touch franchise marketing and sales system selling hundreds of franchises in North America capturing ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 500 franchises in less than three years.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More