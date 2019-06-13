Originally aired Jun 13, 2019

Rick Grossmann, author of Entrepreneur's Franchise Bible, will unpack the franchise industry's best practices and some of his proprietary growth and operational strategies. This session is appropriate for franchisors as well as individuals who want to franchise a business or purchase a franchise.

Mr. Grossmann will include stories and case studies from his current portfolio of franchise clients for real-world applications. Rick serves as an executive coach to a variety of franchise executives and franchise owners across the country. His goal is always to increase efficiencies and profitability by applying Franchise Bible fundamentals such as the "Upside Down Pyramid" and "Three Lens" strategies.

Key Takeaways: