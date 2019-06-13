Franchising Best Practices and Growth Strategies Rick Grossmann, author of Entrepreneur's 'Franchise Bible', will unpack the franchise industry's best practices and some of his proprietary growth and operational strategies.
Originally aired Jun 13, 2019
Rick Grossmann, author of Entrepreneur's Franchise Bible, will unpack the franchise industry's best practices and some of his proprietary growth and operational strategies. This session is appropriate for franchisors as well as individuals who want to franchise a business or purchase a franchise.
Mr. Grossmann will include stories and case studies from his current portfolio of franchise clients for real-world applications. Rick serves as an executive coach to a variety of franchise executives and franchise owners across the country. His goal is always to increase efficiencies and profitability by applying Franchise Bible fundamentals such as the "Upside Down Pyramid" and "Three Lens" strategies.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover how franchise leadership will determine the success of a franchise organization.
- Learn how the proper implementation of best practices and strategies increases profits and franchise owner satisfaction.
- Understand why organizations need to appeal to the millennial generation to continue to grow and thrive.
- Discover why franchise organizations need to evolve with changes in the market place.
