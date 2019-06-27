Whether you're starting a new franchise business or growing an existing organization, you will find these leadership tips and strategies helpful. Franchise Bible author Rick Grossmann serves as an executive coach to franchise CEOs and other executives and support staff. He will unpack his best practices and proprietary strategies that his clients use every day to build their successful franchise organizations.
Rick's clients are among the most successful franchise brands in the country and have implemented his Franchise Bible strategies to grow their franchise communities. You can learn how to apply these leadership strategies to grow your business, improve your bottom line and overall business efficiencies.
Key Takeaways:
- Identify your leadership style and how to best work with others.
- Learn what franchise buyers are looking for in a franchise leadership team in today's marketplace.
- Learn how to grow a leadership team by getting outside fractional leaders to help you bridge the gap.