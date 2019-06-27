Webinars

Franchise Leadership Secrets
Running a Business

Rick Grossmann
Originally aired Jun 27, 2019

Whether you're starting a new franchise business or growing an existing organization, you will find these leadership tips and strategies helpful. Franchise Bible author Rick Grossmann serves as an executive coach to franchise CEOs and other executives and support staff. He will unpack his best practices and proprietary strategies that his clients use every day to build their successful franchise organizations.

Rick's clients are among the most successful franchise brands in the country and have implemented his Franchise Bible strategies to grow their franchise communities. You can learn how to apply these leadership strategies to grow your business, improve your bottom line and overall business efficiencies.

Key Takeaways:

  • Identify your leadership style and how to best work with others.
  • Learn what franchise buyers are looking for in a franchise leadership team in today's marketplace.
  • Learn how to grow a leadership team by getting outside fractional leaders to help you bridge the gap.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Rick Grossmann

Author - Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise Bible - CEO Franchise Hub/Vet Starter
Rick Grossmann is the author of Franchise Bible (Entrepreneur Press®, 201) a leading franchise industry expert with over 20 years of experience in helping both franchisors and franchisees grow their businesses. A successful franchisor himself, Rick developed a high tech/high touch franchise marketing and sales system selling hundreds of franchises in North America capturing ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 500 franchises in less than three years.

