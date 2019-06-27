Learn how to apply best-in-class leadership strategies to grow your business, improve your bottom line and overall business efficiencies.

Originally aired Jun 27, 2019

Whether you're starting a new franchise business or growing an existing organization, you will find these leadership tips and strategies helpful. Franchise Bible author Rick Grossmann serves as an executive coach to franchise CEOs and other executives and support staff. He will unpack his best practices and proprietary strategies that his clients use every day to build their successful franchise organizations.

Rick's clients are among the most successful franchise brands in the country and have implemented his Franchise Bible strategies to grow their franchise communities. You can learn how to apply these leadership strategies to grow your business, improve your bottom line and overall business efficiencies.

Key Takeaways: