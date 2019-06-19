Webinars

How to Instantly Connect With Influencers, Investors and Media Using Neuroscience
Originally aired Jun 19, 2019

Would you like to be able to communicate in a compelling, persuasive way that allows you to instantly create powerful new connections with influencers, investors and media so you can grow your business faster?

Did you know you subconsciously make decisions seven to 11 seconds before you are consciously aware of them?

Yes, it’s true, and it’s why you’ve likely already made the decision to enroll in this class that will show you how to influence people in a meaningful way using proven neuroscience and communications strategies. In this fun and entertaining experience, you’ll quickly discover how to instantly connect with people so you can develop long-term, win-win relationships that will elevate your business into a profitable brand.

Just imagine being able to influence the media to write about you, get influencers to promote you, and have investors begging to provide capital for your business so you can create and develop the successful enterprise you’ve always dreamed about.

Remember, when you finish this class, you’ll “exit” as a smarter and more charismatic entrepreneur, guaranteed.

Bonus: Everyone who participates will receive a free gift: You’ll get, not one, but three valuable tactics that literally force people to connect and communicate with you so you can quickly raise relationship capital and experience rapid success.

Don’t miss out and hope to you to see you there!

Key Takeaways:

  • You’ll be surprised to learn how the brain really works and the science behind capturing someone’s attention and nurturing it into a real human connection.
  • You’ll learn the seven fundamental principles of influence, so people will be attracted to your messaging, your mission and your story.
  • You’ll discover the KLTR Techniques that will differentiate you from your competition, so you’ll become the authoritative expert in your industry.
  • You’ll learn how to become a better leader and get people to champion your cause by actively doing just one seemingly simple, yet very challenging, daily process.
  • You’ll walk away from this event with the BizFamous™ Branding Formula that forces people to fondly remember you forever after you meet them in person.

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Eric 'ERock' Christopher

CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur

Eric Christopher, also known as ERock, is an innovative marketing strategist and respected business consultant who's a featured contributor on Entrepreneur.com, Business.com, Thrive Global, Huffington Post, and other major media outlets.

ERock has been a successful entrepreneur for nearly 2 decades. He graduated from Arizona State University with a 4.0 GPA, granting him Summa Cum Laude honors. 

He started his first brick-and-mortar business as a strength and conditioning coach, working with amateur athletes to Olympic gold medalists. He then started a part-time marketing business, which generated multiple 6-figures over the next half-decade. 

This experience ultimately evolved into a career as a branding, marketing, and media expert.

ERock is an accomplished writer, award-winning speaker, business strategist, and media consultant. He's described by his peers and clients as innovative, vivid, and quick-witted. 

His philosophy is that ALL branding and marketing must be educational, engaging, and entertaining in order to succeed in today's competitive business world. His passion is to invent unique and creative branding and media strategies that generate exceptional ROI and PR for clients.

He's consulted with a wide range of enterprises, including local business owners, national franchise chains, respected cryptocurrency companies, and world-renowned brands, including Shark Tank companies and an original Shark Tank investor.


ERock is also an accomplished business coach, having mentored thousands of entrepreneurs around the world, teaching them how to run successful businesses themselves.

ERock is the founder and CEO of (BizFamousTM Media Group - link: https://www.BizFamous.com), a media consultancy designed to promote large brands and enterprises and (Local Business Rockstar - link: https://LocalBusinessRockstar.com), a company dedicated to empowering small businesses in their markets.

Want to learn from the Sharks and other successful entrepreneurs? 

ERock is the Executive Producer and host of The BizFamous Show that is launching soon, (so feel free to subscribe to this brand new channel now - link: https://www.youtube.com/c/BizFamous?sub_confirmation=1)!

