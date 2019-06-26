Curious about using Instagram Stories for your business, but not sure where to start? This session will teach you how to attract your ideal audience, boost your engagement and get more conversions. Get your need-to-know questions answered live by an industry expert.
With Instagram Stories you’re free to share raw, in-the-moment content and connect on a deeper level with your audience.
Key takeaways:
- Create outstanding stories that people will watch to the end
- A simple formula to use every time you post
- How to use stories to grow your Instagram following
- How to create unique content that isn't boring
- How to use polls, questions and stickers effectively
- Design tricks and tips to stand out from the crowd