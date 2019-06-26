Instagram Stories: Building Your Brand Through Authenticity Arm yourself with a strategic guide to engaging your audience through Instagram Stories.
Originally aired Jun 26, 2019
Curious about using Instagram Stories for your business, but not sure where to start? This session will teach you how to attract your ideal audience, boost your engagement and get more conversions. Get your need-to-know questions answered live by an industry expert.
With Instagram Stories you’re free to share raw, in-the-moment content and connect on a deeper level with your audience.
Key takeaways:
- Create outstanding stories that people will watch to the end
- A simple formula to use every time you post
- How to use stories to grow your Instagram following
- How to create unique content that isn't boring
- How to use polls, questions and stickers effectively
- Design tricks and tips to stand out from the crowd
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.