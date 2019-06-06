Originally aired Jun 06, 2019

Video is here to stay, and for good reason. No medium is more suited to emotionally connect your brand to your audience, and stats show people like watching video. Video on social media generates 1200% more likes and shares than text only, brands who use video on a homepage have up to 80% higher customer conversion rate, and businesses using video grow company revenue 49% faster than organizations without. Video isn't going anywhere, and if you can’t beat ’em, then you might as well join ’em.

But video can be stressful and intimidating -- what works for one brand might not work for yours. And, for the love of God, why does it cost so much? If you’re starting to wake up in a cold sweat at night because all you hear is your boss telling you to “figure out the video strategy," or you want to make video, but you just don’t understand where to start, then this session is for you.

Key Takeaways: