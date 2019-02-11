What would you be able to accomplish with a little more energy every day? This workshop is an introduction to the top relaxation techniques for calming your thoughts and setting the tone for the high-quality sleep every entrepreneur needs and deserves.
Truly restful sleep sets the stage for a bright start in the morning, so you can accomplish all the things you need to do with increased energy and focus. By making a few simple yet effective adjustments to your evening routines, you'll be able to set yourself up for a deeply restorative night’s sleep every night.
Key takeaways:
- Relaxation techniques to set the tone for quality sleep
- Determine how much sleep you really need
- Create healthy habits to release stress and unwind
- Establish patterns to fall asleep quickly and easily
- Practice meditation for deep relaxation