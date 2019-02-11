Webinars

The Art of Relaxation and Optimizing Your Sleep
The Art of Relaxation and Optimizing Your Sleep

Workshops
60 Min
Corene Summers
English
Originally aired Feb 11, 2019

What would you be able to accomplish with a little more energy every day? This workshop is an introduction to the top relaxation techniques for calming your thoughts and setting the tone for the high-quality sleep every entrepreneur needs and deserves.

Truly restful sleep sets the stage for a bright start in the morning, so you can accomplish all the things you need to do with increased energy and focus. By making a few simple yet effective adjustments to your evening routines, you'll be able to set yourself up for a deeply restorative night’s sleep every night.

Key takeaways:

  • Relaxation techniques to set the tone for quality sleep
  • Determine how much sleep you really need
  • Create healthy habits to release stress and unwind
  • Establish patterns to fall asleep quickly and easily
  • Practice meditation for deep relaxation

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Corene Summers

Healer. Well-Being Expert. Fellow Entrepreneur
Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and other holistic techniques to our modern world. She is an international meditation and yoga instructor, Reiki Master, holistic counselor and life coach, certified Corporate Wellness Specialist© and entrepreneur. As owner and founder of Artisan Farmacy, she helps her clients advance their health, careers and lives overall through cultivating effective methods to cope with stress, reduce tension and optimize sleep; leading to increased energy, focus, creativity and success. Over the last seven years, she has studied many ancient holistic tools for healing and self-care (meditation and mindfulness, yoga therapy and anatomy, nutrition and Ayurveda, relaxation techniques, reiki/energy principles, etc.) with incredible teachers throughout the U.S., India, Tibet, Nepal and Spain. Corene is also a meditation guide and advisor for the meditation.live meditation app, available in both Apple and Google App Stores, where you can view her on-demand videos and join for Live interactive sessions. This virtual studio platform is specifically designed for corporate wellness; motivating teams to boost productivity, reduce stress, improve creativity and innovation.

