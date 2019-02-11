The Art of Relaxation and Optimizing Your Sleep Learn meditation, mindfulness and other relaxation techniques to reduce stress and tension.
Originally aired Feb 11, 2019
What would you be able to accomplish with a little more energy every day? This workshop is an introduction to the top relaxation techniques for calming your thoughts and setting the tone for the high-quality sleep every entrepreneur needs and deserves.
Truly restful sleep sets the stage for a bright start in the morning, so you can accomplish all the things you need to do with increased energy and focus. By making a few simple yet effective adjustments to your evening routines, you'll be able to set yourself up for a deeply restorative night’s sleep every night.
Key takeaways:
- Relaxation techniques to set the tone for quality sleep
- Determine how much sleep you really need
- Create healthy habits to release stress and unwind
- Establish patterns to fall asleep quickly and easily
- Practice meditation for deep relaxation
