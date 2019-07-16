Webinars

Grow Your Revenue by Finding Your Genius: Spend Less Time Doing Busy Work and More Time Doing What You Love
Grow Your Revenue by Finding Your Genius: Spend Less Time Doing Busy Work and More Time Doing What You Love

Amina AlTai
Originally aired Jul 16, 2019

We all have unique gifts and true genius, but how many of us actually honor them and spend serious time utilizing them day to day? Most of us entrepreneurs wear many hats. But what if I told you all that hat wearing was costing you a lot by way of revenue and morale? You'd probably pivot pretty quickly.

In this powerful, hands-on workshop, we’ll give you specific and actionable tools to experience change in your mindset -- and your business -- right away. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Identify your unique zones of genius
  • Pivot any mindset blocks around owning your unique brand of genius 
  • Put together a plan that honors you and your team's gifts and allows you to spend more time doing what you're amazing at and can have the biggest business impact

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Amina AlTai

Amina AlTai

Holistic Business & Mindset Coach

Amina AlTai is a holistic business and mindset coach and corporate trainer. She is the first social entrepreneur to successfully create a methodology that supports the health of a business and its people at the same time. After starting her career in marketing at the illustrious jewelry brand, Cartier, she went on to co-found a marketing agency specifically to support emerging and growth-stage brands. After 7+ years working on brands ranging from Samsung to Avene, MdSolarSciences and Supersmile as well as helping to launch over 30 start-ups, she went on to lead marketing efforts for Spafinder Wellness—the largest media and marketing company in the wellness space. She later took a post at Bliss as head brand integration—overseeing the product, spa and E-commerce businesses continuing her track record of rapid growth and exponential success.

Eventually, grappling with a fast-paced career and two autoimmune diseases lead Amina to burnout. In hopes of healing her own life, she sought out training in nutrition, fitness and mindfulness through some of the greatest wellness teachers and schools of our time. Struggling to manage her own health and keep up with the demands on her growing career, it became clear that resources are slim and the two concepts are often mutually exclusive. Her goal became to teach others how to balance a thriving career, body and mind. She's coached hundreds of entrepreneurs on her proprietary methodology designed to support a thriving mind, body and business. Progressive companies such as Deloitte, Outdoor Voices, NYU and HUGE have partnered with Amina for training that breaks the mold and makes a difference. She’s an Entrepreneur Magazine expert-in-residence. Meanwhile, millions of readers tune into her work via destinations like Thrive Global, MindbodyGreen, The Observer, Spafinder & Barry's Bootcamp, Yahoo, Bustle, Byrdie and more.

