Grow Your Revenue by Finding Your Genius: Spend Less Time Doing Busy Work and More Time Doing What You Love Uncover specific and actionable tools to experience change in your mindset -- and your business -- right away.
Originally aired Jul 16, 2019
We all have unique gifts and true genius, but how many of us actually honor them and spend serious time utilizing them day to day? Most of us entrepreneurs wear many hats. But what if I told you all that hat wearing was costing you a lot by way of revenue and morale? You'd probably pivot pretty quickly.
In this powerful, hands-on workshop, we’ll give you specific and actionable tools to experience change in your mindset -- and your business -- right away.
Key Takeaways:
- Identify your unique zones of genius
- Pivot any mindset blocks around owning your unique brand of genius
- Put together a plan that honors you and your team's gifts and allows you to spend more time doing what you're amazing at and can have the biggest business impact
