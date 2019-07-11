Originally aired Jul 11, 2019

Data can tell you who is buying your product or service, but it usually can’t tell you why they choose to do so. If you can’t understand why someone makes a purchase, it’s difficult to encourage others to take the same action.

Leveraging best practices from Design Thinking, you’ll learn how to understand why people choose to buy from your brand -- or a similar brand -- and how to tell stories that will engage other prospects to do the same. By highlighting the customer journey and desired outcome, you’ll be able to cut through the noise and make a genuine connection, while also positioning yourself as the go-to option for your target audience.

Key Takeaways: