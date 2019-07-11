Webinars

Why We Buy: How Storytelling Drives the Purchase Process
Why We Buy: How Storytelling Drives the Purchase Process

Terry Rice
Originally aired Jul 11, 2019

Data can tell you who is buying your product or service, but it usually can’t tell you why they choose to do so. If you can’t understand why someone makes a purchase, it’s difficult to encourage others to take the same action.

Leveraging best practices from Design Thinking, you’ll learn how to understand why people choose to buy from your brand -- or a similar brand -- and how to tell stories that will engage other prospects to do the same. By highlighting the customer journey and desired outcome, you’ll be able to cut through the noise and make a genuine connection, while also positioning yourself as the go-to option for your target audience.

Key Takeaways:

  • A systematic approach to understanding why people buy your products or services
  • How to tell stories that highlight your brand as the go-to option for your audience
  • Best practices for testing and optimizing the stories being told

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Terry Rice

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

