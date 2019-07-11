Why We Buy: How Storytelling Drives the Purchase Process Learn how to increase audience engagement and buy-in by highlighting the customer journey.
Originally aired Jul 11, 2019
Data can tell you who is buying your product or service, but it usually can’t tell you why they choose to do so. If you can’t understand why someone makes a purchase, it’s difficult to encourage others to take the same action.
Leveraging best practices from Design Thinking, you’ll learn how to understand why people choose to buy from your brand -- or a similar brand -- and how to tell stories that will engage other prospects to do the same. By highlighting the customer journey and desired outcome, you’ll be able to cut through the noise and make a genuine connection, while also positioning yourself as the go-to option for your target audience.
Key Takeaways:
- A systematic approach to understanding why people buy your products or services
- How to tell stories that highlight your brand as the go-to option for your audience
- Best practices for testing and optimizing the stories being told
