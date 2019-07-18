Originally aired Jul 18, 2019

Running a business can be stress and anxiety-free if you have “the right one.” Right what you ask? The right “EA” -- Executive Assistant.

Hearing the words “I’ve got your back” from someone you trust is magical to an entrepreneur. If you’re a business owner, the most valuable hire you will ever make, no matter what the size of your business, will be your EA. It’s been said a bad hire will cost you 30 percent of that individual's annual earnings in lost time, wages and expenses. The truth is, a bad EA (or no EA at all) can cost you millions of dollars in lost opportunities, mistakes and time.

In this straight-talking, fact-based session, Mike Koenigs will guide you through the proven system that he used to originally attract his executive assistant of 12 years, which he has shared with hundreds of entrepreneurs and business owners; they have replicated it and used it for themselves for over a decade.

You’ll walk away with a step-by-step toolkit of “swipe content” -- resources and tools you can start using today. He will show you how to create an ad that will attract a right-fit person, how to pre-screen candidates, the best personality profile tools that take emotion out of the process, the best places to post ads, and some tips on incentives and pay. This way, when you hire an EA, they will not only increase your productivity and spot things that could fall through the cracks, but they will also have your back when things get tough on the entrepreneurial roller coaster.

