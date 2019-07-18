Webinars

'Don’t Worry, I’ve Got Your Back': How to Hire a Perfect Executive Assistant
'Don’t Worry, I’ve Got Your Back': How to Hire a Perfect Executive Assistant

Mike Koenigs
Originally aired Jul 18, 2019

Running a business can be stress and anxiety-free if you have “the right one.” Right what you ask? The right “EA” -- Executive Assistant.

Hearing the words “I’ve got your back” from someone you trust is magical to an entrepreneur. If you’re a business owner, the most valuable hire you will ever make, no matter what the size of your business, will be your EA. It’s been said a bad hire will cost you 30 percent of that individual's annual earnings in lost time, wages and expenses. The truth is, a bad EA (or no EA at all) can cost you millions of dollars in lost opportunities, mistakes and time.

In this straight-talking, fact-based session, Mike Koenigs will guide you through the proven system that he used to originally attract his executive assistant of 12 years, which he has shared with hundreds of entrepreneurs and business owners; they have replicated it and used it for themselves for over a decade.

You’ll walk away with a step-by-step toolkit of “swipe content” -- resources and tools you can start using today. He will show you how to create an ad that will attract a right-fit person, how to pre-screen candidates, the best personality profile tools that take emotion out of the process, the best places to post ads, and some tips on incentives and pay. This way, when you hire an EA, they will not only increase your productivity and spot things that could fall through the cracks, but they will also have your back when things get tough on the entrepreneurial roller coaster.

Key Takeaways:

  • A proven process -- that will work with only a few hours of effort -- to find, attract, screen and hire a right-fit executive assistant.
  • A modifiable advertisement template that’s detailed and authentic.
  • The best places to post ads.
  • A list of values to choose from to get clear on what’s important to you (and them).
  • Pre-made qualification surveys to screen and judge skills and qualifications.
  • A list of the top personality profiles and tools to screen applicants.
  • Services to use for screening and interviewing.
  • Tips and strategies on pay and incentives to retain the right person.
  • Bespoke advice during live Q&A.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Advisor to Tony Robbins, Dave Asprey, Paula Abdul, Darren Hardy, Peter Diamandis, Richard Dreyfuss, Brian Tracy and You!

The best way to “meet” Mike is by watching his short “Sizzle Reel”, narrated by Tony Robbins at www.MrBz.com/Sizzle.

Mike Koenigs helps business owners and entrepreneurs get paid for BEING, instead of DOING by becoming Transformational Business Influencers, authorities and thought-leaders to create impact, income and a great lifestyle.

His companies have helped over 57,000 customers in 121 countries get noticed, amplify their message, create awareness, productize their knowledge, become bestselling authors, in-demand speakers and media masters who get attention and engagement while increasing their income with integrity and authenticity.

He's helped over 1,800 business owners become bestselling authors with his "Publish and Profit" system. His M.A.P. (Mentor Advisor Partner) Program helps business owners reinvent themselves, their businesses, increase their income and status.

Mike is a 13-time #1 bestselling author, “Marketer of the Year”, serial entrepreneur, investor, filmmaker, international speaker and patented inventor. He built and sold two businesses Traffic Geyser and Instant Customer to publicly-traded companies. His first exit, Digital Cafe, was sold to the publicly-traded Interpublic Group.

He co-hosts the "Capability Amplifier" podcast with Strategic Coach founder, Dan Sullivan. The show focuses on elevating and amplifying your value in any industry, anywhere in the world so that you can command the highest prices and get paid for who you are, not what you do…

A passionate philanthropist, Mike has raised over $2.6mm for the “Just Like My Child” foundation.

He's outspoken about health, medicine and human longevity. A stage 3a colorectal cancer survivor; after completing 9 months of chemotherapy and 33 radiation treatments, his doctors say he’s healthy and cancer-free.

Mike has interviewed, consulted and advised celebrity clients, billionaires and bestselling authors including Tony Robbins, Paula Abdul, Richard Dreyfuss, Dave Asprey (Bulletproof Coffee Founder), JJ Virgin, John Assaraf, Brian Tracy, XPrize founder Peter Diamandis, Jorge Cruise, Harvey Mackay, Daniel Amen and Darren Hardy.

Originally from Minnesota, Mike lives in San Diego, CA with his wife Vivian and 16 year old son, Zak. Mike has been driving Tesla electric cars for 10 years and swims in the ocean daily when he’s at home in La Jolla.

