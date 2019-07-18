'Don’t Worry, I’ve Got Your Back': How to Hire a Perfect Executive Assistant Learn how to improve your efficiency by recruiting and utilizing a personal assistant.
Originally aired Jul 18, 2019
Running a business can be stress and anxiety-free if you have “the right one.” Right what you ask? The right “EA” -- Executive Assistant.
Hearing the words “I’ve got your back” from someone you trust is magical to an entrepreneur. If you’re a business owner, the most valuable hire you will ever make, no matter what the size of your business, will be your EA. It’s been said a bad hire will cost you 30 percent of that individual's annual earnings in lost time, wages and expenses. The truth is, a bad EA (or no EA at all) can cost you millions of dollars in lost opportunities, mistakes and time.
In this straight-talking, fact-based session, Mike Koenigs will guide you through the proven system that he used to originally attract his executive assistant of 12 years, which he has shared with hundreds of entrepreneurs and business owners; they have replicated it and used it for themselves for over a decade.
You’ll walk away with a step-by-step toolkit of “swipe content” -- resources and tools you can start using today. He will show you how to create an ad that will attract a right-fit person, how to pre-screen candidates, the best personality profile tools that take emotion out of the process, the best places to post ads, and some tips on incentives and pay. This way, when you hire an EA, they will not only increase your productivity and spot things that could fall through the cracks, but they will also have your back when things get tough on the entrepreneurial roller coaster.
Key Takeaways:
- A proven process -- that will work with only a few hours of effort -- to find, attract, screen and hire a right-fit executive assistant.
- A modifiable advertisement template that’s detailed and authentic.
- The best places to post ads.
- A list of values to choose from to get clear on what’s important to you (and them).
- Pre-made qualification surveys to screen and judge skills and qualifications.
- A list of the top personality profiles and tools to screen applicants.
- Services to use for screening and interviewing.
- Tips and strategies on pay and incentives to retain the right person.
- Bespoke advice during live Q&A.
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.