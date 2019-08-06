Webinars

Finding Your Summit: Achieve a Never Quit Mentality and Grab Your Goals
Personal Growth

Finding Your Summit: Achieve a Never Quit Mentality and Grab Your Goals

Mark Pattison Mark Pattison
Create a Free Entrepreneur Account to Watch
Watch For Free

Description

Type:
Fireside Chats
Duration:
45 Min
Speaker:
Mark Pattison
Language:
English
Originally aired Aug 06, 2019

Former NFL player Mark Pattison is an entrepreneur, mountaineer, philanthropist, podcaster, author and dad. He is currently on a quest to be the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits (the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents) and along the way has gained a lot of insights into overcoming setbacks and staying focused on goals.

In this high-energy, inspiring discussion, Mark will share those insights to help you unlock your potential and identify your key driving motivators so that you don't quit on your goal when times get tough. He'll help you recognize your "why," understand the necessary sacrifices you need to make and get you on a plan of daily discipline to keep yourself accountable until you reach your summit.

Key Takeaways:

  • Understanding your why
  • Setting a BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal)
  • Executing with daily discipline
  • Measuring results

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Mark Pattison

Mark Pattison

Athlete, Philanthropist, Consultant
Former NFL Player now climbing the Seven Summits. Have done 6 of the 7 with Mt Everest left. Have started 3 Multi-Million dollar companies with one venture backed and sold and now work as SVP of Sports Illustrated. More can be found here: www.MarkPattisonNFL.com

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More