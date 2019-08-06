Finding Your Summit: Achieve a Never Quit Mentality and Grab Your Goals Step-by-step tactics you can employ to prevent yourself from giving up at critical moments.
Originally aired Aug 06, 2019
Former NFL player Mark Pattison is an entrepreneur, mountaineer, philanthropist, podcaster, author and dad. He is currently on a quest to be the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits (the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents) and along the way has gained a lot of insights into overcoming setbacks and staying focused on goals.
In this high-energy, inspiring discussion, Mark will share those insights to help you unlock your potential and identify your key driving motivators so that you don't quit on your goal when times get tough. He'll help you recognize your "why," understand the necessary sacrifices you need to make and get you on a plan of daily discipline to keep yourself accountable until you reach your summit.
Key Takeaways:
- Understanding your why
- Setting a BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal)
- Executing with daily discipline
- Measuring results
