In her debut book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media, award-winning journalist and sought-after speaker Jessica Abo addressed the relationship between psychology and technology. In this event, she will discuss how we can take back our happiness IRL (in real life) without falling into the "compare and despair" trap.
Key takeaways:
- Identify what's really at the root of your unhappiness
- Stay positive when you're feeling lost and rejected
- Build a life that makes you happiest
- Navigate toxic relationships
- Master the art of letting go
- Turn setbacks into stepping stones