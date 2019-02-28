Originally aired Feb 28, 2019 In her debut book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media, award-winning journalist and sought-after speaker Jessica Abo addressed the relationship between psychology and technology. In this event, she will discuss how we can take back our happiness IRL (in real life) without falling into the "compare and despair" trap. Key takeaways: Identify what's really at the root of your unhappiness

Stay positive when you're feeling lost and rejected

Build a life that makes you happiest

Navigate toxic relationships

Master the art of letting go

Turn setbacks into stepping stones

About This Webinar

