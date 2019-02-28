Webinars

How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media
Personal Growth

Fireside Chats
60 Min
Jessica Abo
English
Originally aired Feb 28, 2019

In her debut book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media, award-winning journalist and sought-after speaker Jessica Abo addressed the relationship between psychology and technology. In this event, she will discuss how we can take back our happiness IRL (in real life) without falling into the "compare and despair" trap.

Key takeaways:

  • Identify what's really at the root of your unhappiness
  • Stay positive when you're feeling lost and rejected
  • Build a life that makes you happiest
  • Navigate toxic relationships
  • Master the art of letting go
  • Turn setbacks into stepping stones

 

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Jessica Abo

Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant

JESSICA ABO is the author of Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media as well as a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies.  Currently, Jessica is on a nationwide speaking tour helping people turn their passion into action. She gave a TEDx Talk called "Bee the Change" earlier this year.

