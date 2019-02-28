This session is for anyone who needs to be reminded that we're all a work in progress, no matter what judgments we make when we measure our lives against what others share online.

Originally aired Feb 28, 2019

In her debut book, Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media, award-winning journalist and sought-after speaker Jessica Abo addressed the relationship between psychology and technology. In this event, she will discuss how we can take back our happiness IRL (in real life) without falling into the "compare and despair" trap.

Key takeaways: