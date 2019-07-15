Webinars

Starting a Business

Build and Grow a Brand That Stands Out From the Crowd. Cheers!

Fireside Chats
45 Min
Dan Bova
English
Originally aired Jul 15, 2019

Mark Warren and Tom Beaton combined their love for wine and passion for health and fitness by founding FitVine, a line of wines with less sugar, fewer sulfites and no flavor additives (but all of the alcohol!)

In this conversation, Mark and Tom will discuss their entrepreneurial journeys, sharing everything from the early days of introducing FitVine Wine at small tasting events to the first phone call they got from Whole Foods Market and more.

Key Takeaways:

  • Gain insights for growing a loyal customer base at events
  • Discover how to expand from selling online to becoming available in 10,000+ retail locations
  • Understand the importance of interacting with each and every customer: in person, on social media and via email

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Editorial Director
Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

