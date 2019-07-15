Build and Grow a Brand That Stands Out From the Crowd. Cheers! The founders of FitVine discuss breaking through the noise and exponentially expanding your customer base.
Originally aired Jul 15, 2019
Mark Warren and Tom Beaton combined their love for wine and passion for health and fitness by founding FitVine, a line of wines with less sugar, fewer sulfites and no flavor additives (but all of the alcohol!)
In this conversation, Mark and Tom will discuss their entrepreneurial journeys, sharing everything from the early days of introducing FitVine Wine at small tasting events to the first phone call they got from Whole Foods Market and more.
Key Takeaways:
- Gain insights for growing a loyal customer base at events
- Discover how to expand from selling online to becoming available in 10,000+ retail locations
- Understand the importance of interacting with each and every customer: in person, on social media and via email
