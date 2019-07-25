Webinars

Three Surprising Ways to Build Your Brand
David Meltzer David Meltzer
Fireside Chats
60 Min
David Meltzer
English
Originally aired Jul 25, 2019

Today’s global marketplace presents entrepreneurs with the opportunity to compete and win against some of the world’s biggest brands. David Meltzer, renowned serial entrepreneur and top business coach, will help you to build a brand that resonates with your audience and empowers you with the skills and knowledge to differentiate your personal or professional brand from your competitors.

In this session, you will learn how to find the frequency of your brand and utilize the "Stage Theory" to find the right mix of content, access and mediums with which to connect to your audience. When you understand how to combine traditional and digital media -- and create emotional connections through your content -- you will be able to build a brand that stands out from the rest.

Key Takeaways:

  • Find your own frequency so that your messages are aligned with your core audience
  • Learn to choose the right content, access and mediums with which to connect to your target market
  • Use the Stage Theory in order to amplify and perpetuate your messages

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

David Meltzer

Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
Dave Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a firm he founded with Warren Moon. Meltzer is a public speaker and author of the bestsellers Connected To Goodness and Compassionate Capitalism. He was honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year” and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

