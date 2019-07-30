Webinars

Tax Mistakes for Entrepreneurs to Avoid
Running a Business

Tax Mistakes for Entrepreneurs to Avoid

Bruce Willey Bruce Willey
Fireside Chats
60 Min
Bruce Willey
English
Originally aired Jul 30, 2019

There’s an old adage in business: What got you here won’t get you there. You have a great idea, you start your business, and soon, you’re making money. That’s fantastic, but nothing can quite prepare you for a huge tax bill that you weren’t expecting.

Bruce Willey -- who has years of experience working with small and midsize businesses at American Tax and Business Planning -- offers some simple tips that can help you hold off the high tax bills and set your company up for strong growth.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover some of the the most common tax mistakes entrepreneurs make
  • Understand why accountants might set you up in your new business as an LLC, and why that may not be the right call
  • Learn why there's no reason to panic if you get a notice that you'll be audited 

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Bruce Willey

CEO of American Tax & Business Planning
Bruce Willey, JD, CPA, has been working with small to midsize businesses across the country for more than a decade, helping them navigate business and tax law in a variety of situations. His services include assisting with start-ups, operations, growth, asset protection, exit and estate planning.

