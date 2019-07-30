Tax Mistakes for Entrepreneurs to Avoid As your company grows, make sure you understand how to put the right tax mechanisms in place.

Originally aired Jul 30, 2019

There’s an old adage in business: What got you here won’t get you there. You have a great idea, you start your business, and soon, you’re making money. That’s fantastic, but nothing can quite prepare you for a huge tax bill that you weren’t expecting.

Bruce Willey -- who has years of experience working with small and midsize businesses at American Tax and Business Planning -- offers some simple tips that can help you hold off the high tax bills and set your company up for strong growth.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover some of the the most common tax mistakes entrepreneurs make
  • Understand why accountants might set you up in your new business as an LLC, and why that may not be the right call
  • Learn why there's no reason to panic if you get a notice that you'll be audited 

Upcoming Webinar

Running a Business

Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business

Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →

Running a Business

How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce

Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!

Leadership

The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective

Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.

Starting a Business

How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship

Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!

Starting a Business

Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines

Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.