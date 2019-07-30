Tax Mistakes for Entrepreneurs to Avoid As your company grows, make sure you understand how to put the right tax mechanisms in place.
Originally aired Jul 30, 2019
There’s an old adage in business: What got you here won’t get you there. You have a great idea, you start your business, and soon, you’re making money. That’s fantastic, but nothing can quite prepare you for a huge tax bill that you weren’t expecting.
Bruce Willey -- who has years of experience working with small and midsize businesses at American Tax and Business Planning -- offers some simple tips that can help you hold off the high tax bills and set your company up for strong growth.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover some of the the most common tax mistakes entrepreneurs make
- Understand why accountants might set you up in your new business as an LLC, and why that may not be the right call
- Learn why there's no reason to panic if you get a notice that you'll be audited
