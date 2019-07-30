As your company grows, make sure you understand how to put the right tax mechanisms in place.

Originally aired Jul 30, 2019

There’s an old adage in business: What got you here won’t get you there. You have a great idea, you start your business, and soon, you’re making money. That’s fantastic, but nothing can quite prepare you for a huge tax bill that you weren’t expecting.

Bruce Willey -- who has years of experience working with small and midsize businesses at American Tax and Business Planning -- offers some simple tips that can help you hold off the high tax bills and set your company up for strong growth.

Key Takeaways: