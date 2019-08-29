Webinars

How to Squeeze in Your Side Hustle
How to Squeeze in Your Side Hustle

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Originally aired Aug 29, 2019

Hustle more. Stress less.

According to recent statistics, more than 44 million Americans have a side hustle. In this session, current and future side hustlers will work on identifying goals and opportunities related to growing their side business. They’ll also complete a worksheet to help pinpoint areas where they can maximize their passive income while catering to their strengths.

Planning is a big part of your side hustle success. We’ll show you how create a strategy that breaks your goal attainment down into phases. You’ll work on an agenda to maximize your daily routine while allowing plenty of time for both your day job and your side hustle.

You'll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters -- author, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor, digital entrepreneurship MBA leader -- and utilize a worksheet to help with maximizing your side hustle.

Key Takeaways:

  • An outline of the goals, interests and opportunities related to your side hustle.
  • A worksheet to identify methods to maximize time and increase passive income.
  • Development of a step-by-step action plan to turn your side hustle dreams into a reality.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Author, Speaker, Entrepreneurship/Motivational Coach, Personal Branding Mentor, Higher Ed. Executive

Charlene Walters is an executive and Business and Branding mentor who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She enjoys combining her knowledge and love of Marketing/Branding with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies. Charlene is also the author of Own Your Other a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and coach and to others.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and video/script/curriculum development. She has created and taught numerous Business/Marketing courses and workshops, and has also held a variety of Sales, Management and Marketing roles at startups and larger corporations.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University. Her doctoral research involved Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzing why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two.

