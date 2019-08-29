How to Squeeze in Your Side Hustle Dreaming of finding more time for your side hustle? Here's how.
Originally aired Aug 29, 2019
Hustle more. Stress less.
According to recent statistics, more than 44 million Americans have a side hustle. In this session, current and future side hustlers will work on identifying goals and opportunities related to growing their side business. They’ll also complete a worksheet to help pinpoint areas where they can maximize their passive income while catering to their strengths.
Planning is a big part of your side hustle success. We’ll show you how create a strategy that breaks your goal attainment down into phases. You’ll work on an agenda to maximize your daily routine while allowing plenty of time for both your day job and your side hustle.
You'll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters -- author, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor, digital entrepreneurship MBA leader -- and utilize a worksheet to help with maximizing your side hustle.
Key Takeaways:
- An outline of the goals, interests and opportunities related to your side hustle.
- A worksheet to identify methods to maximize time and increase passive income.
- Development of a step-by-step action plan to turn your side hustle dreams into a reality.
