Originally aired Aug 20, 2019

Google Analytics can be one of the most powerful -- and confusing -- tools a business owner has at their disposal. The good news is, it's free. The bad news, if you don't know what you're doing, it's easy to get confused and frustrated.

Like any analytics platform, the most important thing is to start with a business question, then determine how you can answer it using Google Analytics. We'll cover both during this interactive workshop. You'll discover the essential reports needed to understand your business, and how to run them in your own account. You'll also get access to a live account with real data, just in case yours isn't properly set up yet.

Continue the learning experience by completing additional case study questions after the event.

Key Takeaways: