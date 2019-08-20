The Four Essential Google Analytics Skills Needed to Understand Your Business Essential reports, tactics and skills that you need to better utilize Google Analytics for you business.
Originally aired Aug 20, 2019
Google Analytics can be one of the most powerful -- and confusing -- tools a business owner has at their disposal. The good news is, it's free. The bad news, if you don't know what you're doing, it's easy to get confused and frustrated.
Like any analytics platform, the most important thing is to start with a business question, then determine how you can answer it using Google Analytics. We'll cover both during this interactive workshop. You'll discover the essential reports needed to understand your business, and how to run them in your own account. You'll also get access to a live account with real data, just in case yours isn't properly set up yet.
Continue the learning experience by completing additional case study questions after the event.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn the major functions of Google Analytics, and how to analyze your data
- Discover how to segment your data and glean valuable insights
- Walk through the process of tracking conversions, including lead generation and purchases
- Understand how to implement eCommerce reporting
- Access to a live demo account and case study questions (with answers) for additional practice
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.