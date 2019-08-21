Webinars

Strategies for Overcoming Rejection and Finding Success
Originally aired Aug 21, 2019

Many of us have become hardwired to believe that the conversation ends once we've been told "No." This hardwiring has also conditioned us to believe that it's disrespectful or rude to continue after encountering an objection. None of us want to be that "pushy used car salesperson" that we've seen in old movies.

This workshop is designed to help re-frame our perspective on dealing with rejection. To be successful, we need to understand that it's not only appropriate to continue past the first objection, but that it's also our responsibility to do so for the benefit of our customers, investors, donors, potential clients, etc.

We'll discuss the reasoning behind this as well as three tips for moving the conversation forward. Whether you're seeking funding or trying to close a deal with a potential client, these tools will help you navigate past "no" and get to "yes."

Attend this workshop and you'll learn:

  • Why it's our responsibility to continue past the first objection.
  • Three tips for navigating past "no."
  • How to achieve a win-win situation.

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

President at BASEMAKERS | Founder of the Grow Savagely Podcast

Jake is the President of Basemakers, an outsourced sales firm with over 60 sales reps nationwide. The company was started 4 years ago and is on track to make the list of INC’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies.

Jake’s sales career began at age 15 when he got a job as a door-to-door sales rep for a home remodeling company. He continued knocking on doors throughout high school, college, and up until his transition to Basemakers. He’s knocked on over 75,000 doors, sold millions of dollars worth of products, and has trained hundreds of people how to sell.

