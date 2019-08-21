In this session, you'll learn how to navigate through objections in order to get to 'Yes.'

Originally aired Aug 21, 2019

Many of us have become hardwired to believe that the conversation ends once we've been told "No." This hardwiring has also conditioned us to believe that it's disrespectful or rude to continue after encountering an objection. None of us want to be that "pushy used car salesperson" that we've seen in old movies.

This workshop is designed to help re-frame our perspective on dealing with rejection. To be successful, we need to understand that it's not only appropriate to continue past the first objection, but that it's also our responsibility to do so for the benefit of our customers, investors, donors, potential clients, etc.

We'll discuss the reasoning behind this as well as three tips for moving the conversation forward. Whether you're seeking funding or trying to close a deal with a potential client, these tools will help you navigate past "no" and get to "yes."

Attend this workshop and you'll learn: