Innovative Strategies to Stand Out and Race Past Your Competition
Innovative Strategies to Stand Out and Race Past Your Competition

Originally aired Aug 22, 2019

It's one thing to own and start a business. Growing that business and positioning yourself as a trusted expert resource is another feat altogether. For many entrepreneurs, it's the key to staying competitive in a crowded market.

Discover how to effectively influence others to generate high-value customers, repeat referrals and more sales with ease by attending our upcoming webinar, Innovative Strategies to Stand Out and Race Past Your Competition. You'll learn how to position yourself and your business as an industry leader and become recognized as the go-to expert within your industry. You will walk away from this high-energy and inspiring online workshop with proven marketing strategies that you can begin to implement into your business right away.

This session will be led by Debbie Allen, a professional speaker who has presented in 28 countries and is author of nine books including Success Is Easy, published by Entrepreneur Press. Allen is a self-made entrepreneur who built and sold her own million-dollar companies in diverse industries.

Attend this webinar and you will learn how to:

  • Stand out and make an impact by positiong yourself and your business as the go-to expert in your niche market. 
  • Accelerate your income-generating opportunities by leveling up your marketing with expert positioning. 
  • Move miles past your competition with proven and strategic action plan to stand out in the marketplace. 
  • Power up your influence and impact in the marketplace. 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Debbie Allen

Speaker, Business Mentor & Author
Debbie Allen’s decades of entrepreneurial wisdom and business building experience have allowed her to successfully mentor a diverse group of small business owners, entreprenuers and franchise owners in growing their companies.  Her years of expertise comes from building and selling numerous highly successful companies of her own since the age of 19. 

