Originally aired Aug 22, 2019

It's one thing to own and start a business. Growing that business and positioning yourself as a trusted expert resource is another feat altogether. For many entrepreneurs, it's the key to staying competitive in a crowded market.

Discover how to effectively influence others to generate high-value customers, repeat referrals and more sales with ease by attending our upcoming webinar, Innovative Strategies to Stand Out and Race Past Your Competition. You'll learn how to position yourself and your business as an industry leader and become recognized as the go-to expert within your industry. You will walk away from this high-energy and inspiring online workshop with proven marketing strategies that you can begin to implement into your business right away.

This session will be led by Debbie Allen, a professional speaker who has presented in 28 countries and is author of nine books including Success Is Easy, published by Entrepreneur Press. Allen is a self-made entrepreneur who built and sold her own million-dollar companies in diverse industries.

Attend this webinar and you will learn how to: