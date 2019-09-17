Co-Founder & CEO of meditation.live

D Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of meditation.live, is passionate about the future of humanity and the importance of protecting our mental health against the inevitable growth of AI & Machine Learning. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, D began his career at the Nokia Research Center as part of the team that created early access to internet on mobile phones.

After moving to the U.S., D launched a series of his own companies and created a speech recognition technology receiving the first patent on multimodal technologies which is now commonplace with Siri, Alexa, etc. D went on to create xAd, an advertising service that uses GPS technology on mobile devices, growing the business to over $200M in revenue.

Today, D is taking his love for meditation and investing by growing meditation.live and investing in various startups and growth funds.