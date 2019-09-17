Webinars

Mindful Entrepreneurship: 5 Ways to Combat Burnout and Focus on Positive Results
Personal Growth

Mindful Entrepreneurship: 5 Ways to Combat Burnout and Focus on Positive Results

Corene Summers Corene Summers
D Sharma D Sharma
Create a Free Entrepreneur Account to Watch
Watch For Free

Description

Type:
Fireside Chats
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Corene Summers, D Sharma
Language:
English
Originally aired Sep 17, 2019

For many entrepreneurs, the initial passion and excitement of launching a new business eventually fade into burnout. How do some entrepreneurs stay motivated and achieve continued success, while others meet their demise as decisions overwhelm and the daily responsibilities of running a business settle in?

Research shows the key is tapping into your emotional intelligence. In this webinar, explore proven strategies to help you combat burnout and shift focus on impact with meditation.live Meditation/Yoga teacher, well-being and mindset coach, Corene Summers and meditation.live Co-Founder and CEO, D Sharma.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover what top entrepreneurs are doing to perform at a high level
  • Learn science-backed strategies that will help you avoid the emotional exhaustion and decreased productivity associated with burnout
  • Tap-into the innate power of your brain
  • Yield more positive results in your business
  • Practice daily mindfulness via short and targeted meditations from the meditation.live app 

 

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Corene Summers

Corene Summers

Healer. Well-Being Expert. Fellow Entrepreneur
Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and other holistic techniques to our modern world. She is an international meditation and yoga instructor, Reiki Master, holistic counselor and life coach, certified Corporate Wellness Specialist© and entrepreneur. As owner and founder of Artisan Farmacy, she helps her clients advance their health, careers and lives overall through cultivating effective methods to cope with stress, reduce tension and optimize sleep; leading to increased energy, focus, creativity and success. Over the last seven years, she has studied many ancient holistic tools for healing and self-care (meditation and mindfulness, yoga therapy and anatomy, nutrition and Ayurveda, relaxation techniques, reiki/energy principles, etc.) with incredible teachers throughout the U.S., India, Tibet, Nepal and Spain. Corene is also a meditation guide and advisor for the meditation.live meditation app, available in both Apple and Google App Stores, where you can view her on-demand videos and join for Live interactive sessions. This virtual studio platform is specifically designed for corporate wellness; motivating teams to boost productivity, reduce stress, improve creativity and innovation.
D Sharma

D Sharma

Co-Founder & CEO of meditation.live

D Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of meditation.live, is passionate about the future of humanity and the importance of protecting our mental health against the inevitable growth of AI & Machine Learning. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, D began his career at the Nokia Research Center as part of the team that created early access to internet on mobile phones.

After moving to the U.S., D launched a series of his own companies and created a speech recognition technology receiving the first patent on multimodal technologies which is now commonplace with Siri, Alexa, etc. D went on to create xAd, an advertising service that uses GPS technology on mobile devices, growing the business to over $200M in revenue.

Today, D is taking his love for meditation and investing by growing meditation.live and investing in various startups and growth funds.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More