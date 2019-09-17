Originally aired Sep 17, 2019

For many entrepreneurs, the initial passion and excitement of launching a new business eventually fade into burnout. How do some entrepreneurs stay motivated and achieve continued success, while others meet their demise as decisions overwhelm and the daily responsibilities of running a business settle in?

Research shows the key is tapping into your emotional intelligence. In this webinar, explore proven strategies to help you combat burnout and shift focus on impact with meditation.live Meditation/Yoga teacher, well-being and mindset coach, Corene Summers and meditation.live Co-Founder and CEO, D Sharma.

Key Takeaways: