Webinars

How LinkedIn Can Be a Revenue-Generating Machine for Your Business
Social Media

How LinkedIn Can Be a Revenue-Generating Machine for Your Business

Carlos Gil Carlos Gil
Start Your Free Trial
For unlimited access,
click here to learn more about Entrepreneur Insider.

Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Carlos Gil
Language:
English
Originally aired Sep 18, 2019

Is your LinkedIn profile a revenue-generating asset that performs for you? Or is it just another placeholder on the internet?

Join Carlos Gil author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AIinternational keynote speaker, and former senior manager of social media at LinkedIn to for our upcoming webinar: How LinkedIn Can Be a Revenue-Generating Machine for Your Business.

Attendees of this event will discover actionable strategies to gain qualified connections, leads, and paid opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

  • LinkedIn profile optimization tips
  • How to grow your network with LinkedIn groups
  • Personal branding must-haves to build your thought leadership
  • The do’s and don’ts of using LinkedIn InMail to sell
  • How to find critical prospects with LinkedIn search

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Carlos Gil

Carlos Gil

Author, Consultant, Keynote Speaker, Media Personality

Carlos Gil is the author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AIinternational keynote speaker, and award-winning digital storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. A first-generation Latino, Gil’s work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Mashable and Social Media Examiner in addition to dozens of trade publications. Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More