How LinkedIn Can Be a Revenue-Generating Machine for Your Business Whether you want to generate leads, build brand awareness, or establish strategic partnerships, this session will help you maximize your impact.
Originally aired Sep 18, 2019
Is your LinkedIn profile a revenue-generating asset that performs for you? Or is it just another placeholder on the internet?
Join Carlos Gil author of The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI, international keynote speaker, and former senior manager of social media at LinkedIn to for our upcoming webinar: How LinkedIn Can Be a Revenue-Generating Machine for Your Business.
Attendees of this event will discover actionable strategies to gain qualified connections, leads, and paid opportunities.
Key Takeaways:
- LinkedIn profile optimization tips
- How to grow your network with LinkedIn groups
- Personal branding must-haves to build your thought leadership
- The do’s and don’ts of using LinkedIn InMail to sell
- How to find critical prospects with LinkedIn search
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.