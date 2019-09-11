Webinars

Discover the Social Media Strategy That Scored Big Wins for Athletic Greens
Discover the Social Media Strategy That Scored Big Wins for Athletic Greens

Terry Rice
Amy Endemann
Fireside Chats
60 Min
Terry Rice, Amy Endemann
English
Originally aired Sep 11, 2019

Brands need modern marketing approaches to connect with modern audiences. In a webiner titled Discover the Social Media Strategy That Scored Big Wins for Athletic Greens, Amy Endemann, the company's vice president of marketing, shares how they meet that challenge through an authentic and multi-dimensional marketing strategy.

During this event, she'll provide insights gained from leveraging a combination of user-generated content, brand ambassadors and the Inspiring Lives podcast. A strong proponent of testing and innovation, she'll discuss the unexpected benefits of their unique packaging and unboxing experience. 

Endemann will also speak about the amazing culture created by the founders, encouraging everyone to follow their passions, so work doesn’t feel like an obstacle to happiness.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover how to stand out in a crowded marketplace by taking advantage of your true Unique Differentiator
  • Learn how brands can increase their reach and impact by appearing on and producing podcasts
  • Hear how Amy and her team have been able to leverage UGC for both paid and organic social
  • Discover how the Athletic Greens culture-- which includes a globally distributed team -- authentically reflects their mission of inspiring lives

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Terry Rice

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.
Amy Endemann

Amy Endemann

VP of Marketing of Athletic Greens
Amy Endemann is currently the VP of Marketing of Athletic Greens, a premium superfood green supplement company. Athletic Greens is a fully distributed global team that is all about inspiring fulfilling lives - starting with a focus on health. Prior to Athletic Greens, Amy was the first external hire at the healthy meal kit company Sun Basket, scaling the business and team from $0 to $300MM in her four-year tenure as Head of Marketing. Amy started her career in CPG (Nestle, Campbell’s) and advertising (JWT New York), and holds an MBA from USC Marshall and a BS from UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce. She also attended Ballymaloe Culinary School and has an extensive background in the food space.

