Discover the Social Media Strategy That Scored Big Wins for Athletic Greens Brands need modern marketing approaches to connect with modern audiences. Learn how Athletic Greens meets that challenge.
Originally aired Sep 11, 2019
Brands need modern marketing approaches to connect with modern audiences. In a webiner titled Discover the Social Media Strategy That Scored Big Wins for Athletic Greens, Amy Endemann, the company's vice president of marketing, shares how they meet that challenge through an authentic and multi-dimensional marketing strategy.
During this event, she'll provide insights gained from leveraging a combination of user-generated content, brand ambassadors and the Inspiring Lives podcast. A strong proponent of testing and innovation, she'll discuss the unexpected benefits of their unique packaging and unboxing experience.
Endemann will also speak about the amazing culture created by the founders, encouraging everyone to follow their passions, so work doesn’t feel like an obstacle to happiness.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover how to stand out in a crowded marketplace by taking advantage of your true Unique Differentiator
- Learn how brands can increase their reach and impact by appearing on and producing podcasts
- Hear how Amy and her team have been able to leverage UGC for both paid and organic social
- Discover how the Athletic Greens culture-- which includes a globally distributed team -- authentically reflects their mission of inspiring lives
