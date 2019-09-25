Webinars

How to Build Products People Actually Care About
Fireside Chats
45 Min
Terry Rice
English
Originally aired Sep 25, 2019

Join us for this free webinar, How to Build Products People Actually Care About. In this session, Daniel Kane describes his personal journey as an entrepreneur and how a rubber band inspired him to launch his accessories company The Ridge. Today, the company earns eight-figure revenues with its flagship product The Ridge Wallet sitting in over one million pockets worldwide.

The Ridge was founded by Kane after he became tired of bulky wallets ruining his jeans and adding bulk to pockets. Finding no solutions for a better, slimmer wallet--and not wanting to continue using the rubber band he was using to hold his belongings together--he designed his own solution and launched a Kickstarter campaign out of his dorm room to bring it to life.

Kane will speak to how he has scaled the business without traditional venture capital funding, how he manages his team (which includes his father and sister), and more.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover how to determine market opportunities and turn product ideas into tangible products.
  • Learn how to scale a business without traditional VC, and how to navigate alternative solutions like crowdfunding campaigns.
  • Uncover tips for working with friends and family and why hiring those closest to you can be the key to building a successful venture.

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

